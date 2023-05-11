SAHRC head resigns amid misconduct charges

Cape Town – The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it has accepted the resignation of its former acting chief executive, Chantal Kisoon, after an investigation recommended that she be charged with misconduct. Kisoon had been placed on precautionary suspension amid allegations of racism last month, following the allegation that she had referred to senior managers as “black babies”.

The SAHRC is the national institution established to support constitutional democracy by promoting the protection of human rights, and Kisoon was initially criticised for not resigning with immediate effect. On March 5, the SAHRC announced that commissioners had resolved to suspend Kisoon, and that Lorinda Lynn, the acting chief financial officer, would take over in an acting capacity, pending an investigation. SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said on Thursday: “The former acting CEO, Ms Chantal Kisoon, resigned effective from 5 May 2023. The SAHRC has accepted her resignation. She joined the commission on 1 July 2007. The commission did not ask for the reasons for resignation. The investigation recommended that a charge of misconduct should be preferred against her. The fact that she has resigned has rendered it unnecessary to continue with the investigation.”

At the time when the allegations came to light, the commission said: “The SAHRC, as an institution supporting constitutional democracy, wishes to assure the public that it does not condone racism or any other violation of the rights entrenched in the Constitution. Noting the egregious nature of the allegation against the acting CEO, commissioners resolved to immediately initiate an investigation into the incident, to be conducted by an independent person who will report back to the commissioners with findings and recommendations.” The institution has appointed Vusumzi Mkhize, former director-general of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, as its new chief executive. Kisoon has remained mum on the incident and attempts to reach her on Thursday were unsuccessful.