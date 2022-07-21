SAHRC intervenes in Enyobeni tavern tragedy, offers families assistance

Cape Town - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has made contact with the families of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims and will offer its assistance should they wish to pursue litigation against responsible stakeholders. This is as the Eastern Cape Department revealed this week that methanol, an alcoholic substance commonly found in cleaning products, was detected in the bodies of the deceased.

The department however said it could not draw a conclusion on the matter yet and an investigation into the cause of deaths continued. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by-products of methanol metabolism cause an accumulation of acid in the blood, blindness, and death. SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said they were available to offer support to the bereaved families.

“We note the feedback from government stakeholders regarding the preliminary findings. “We also note that the final analysis and cause of death remains outstanding. “We have made contact with the families of the victims to offer our assistance should they wish to pursue litigation against responsible stakeholders.

“We are however continuing our own investigation and will await the outcomes from the forensic as well as the pathology teams in due course,” she said. Parent, Sidwell Rangile, said he was satisfied with the feedback from the department. “We will now await the final report. We are trying to cope as a family under the circumstances. We are also getting counselling every Tuesday and Thursday,” he said.

Rangile said they were patiently waiting for the law to take its course. Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu is expected to appear at the East London Magistrate’s court on August 19. This follows his arrest along with two of his employees for contravention of the Liquor Act.

