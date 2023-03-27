Salon owner shot dead after refusing to pay extortionists’ fee

Cape Town - A female business owner was shot dead for apparently refusing to pay suspected extortionists a “protection fee” in Samora Machel, Philippi at the weekend. The 37-year-old Zimbabwean owned a hair salon on Oliver Tambo Drive.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting in progress. On arrival at the scene, they found the body of the deceased on the floor. She had already succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head and was later declared dead by paramedics on scene. The motive for this senseless act is unknown and forms part of an ongoing investigation into this murder.” A resident and business person, who asked to remain anonymous said the woman had refused to pay the group that has been terrorising businesses in the area.

“It is deeply concerning and as a business person myself, I fear for my life. We knew the deceased and they killed her in full view of people. “It doesn’t matter what sort of business you have, they always come to collect around the 25th till the end of each month, if you don't have the money, you are in trouble. “I have a responsibility of paying R2500 every month to stay alive, money that I desperately need for my children. If you don’t have the full amount you have to borrow it because at the end of the day, nobody wants to die,” said the resident.

A community activist who also asked to remain anonymous fearing for his life said that police were well aware of what was happening. “This has been going on for a while, we have raised the alarm several times yet nothing gets done. “It's a known local group of men who terrorise everyone, they are amongst us.