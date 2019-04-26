Cecil Road Primary School’s brightly coloured new library has been designed to encourage pupils to read. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The new library at Salt River’s Cecil Road Primary School not only has books and comfortable spaces for children to read and write, but its colourful exterior is aesthetically pleasing and designed to draw kids in. The library has more than 2 000 books, donated to the school’s 500 children by the non-profit organisation Breadline Africa.

School principal Shahid Matthews said: “Indeed, it’s been a wonderful thing to see the joy and excitement in the eyes of our children as the library started taking shape.

“We’re excited to open the doors and let the children enjoy the incredible resource that has been created for them. With the imaginative design and bright colours, the children don’t even have to go in to gain from the experience.”

The library was donated by award-winning South African advertising agency Net#work BBDO.

Its chief executive, Boniswa Pezisa, said: “Beyond the families that keep returning to Cecil Road Primary School, this is a wider community that was somehow overlooked by apartheid and the Group Areas act, and as such has remained intact with this school at its heart, for over 82 years.

"Past pupils include household names like actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards and African Dream songstress Vicky Sampson.”

The library was designed by the MAL Foundation, Net#work BBDO’s not-for-profit, independent collaborative hub. MAL Foundation’s chief designer, Emma Strydom, said the exterior panels of the library had been designed to tell a story.

“It’s about designing to draw kids in, to make them feel proud by association; a space that is as inspiring on the outside as the books they read,” she said.

“So we created nooks and crannies, tunnels, windows, stairs and doors for them to explore through the colour-rich walls, to discover hidden letters and alphabetic structures, hopefully changing their association with dimension and words - showing them the magical world books can open up,” said Strydom.

Net#work BBDO managing director Leo Manne said: “As connectors and communicators we have to move beyond ‘adland’ to truly make our mark, positively engaging with the public in meaningful ways.”

Cape Times