Same-day arrest by Hawks has put cash-in-transit robber behind bars for 10 years

CAPE TOWN - Cash- in transit robber Onke Jilingisi has been handed 10 years direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravated circumstances and declared unfit to possess a firearm. The Parow Regional Court sentenced the 30-year-old on Friday for a robbery at Pioneer Foods, Epping, last year.

Security guards from G4S security company were collecting cash from Pioneer Foods into their vehicle when two men confronted them with firearms and disarmed them on August 28 last year. They robbed the guards of a firearm and two boxes and three bags containing R288 362 in cash and fled. “The Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit immediately started its investigation and managed to track down the bronze Isuzu bakkie used by the robbers as a getaway vehicle.

“Members of the unit traced the vehicle on the same day as the robbery and found it abandoned in an open field near the Langa railway lines,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. They positively linked Jilingisi to the robbery and arrested him at about 5pm on the same day and at the same place at which the robbery took place. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old arrested at a house in Epping Street, Milnerton, for the possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition is expected to appear in court on Monday.