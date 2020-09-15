Samora Machel residents torch alleged killer’s home

Cape Town - Angry Samora Machel residents burned the property of the former boyfriend of murdered 22-year-old Ntombizandile Mdutyini. This as police are investigating another murder of a young woman, with the body of an unidentified female believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years discovered along Baden Powell Drive on Monday. A heavily pregnant Mdutyini was stabbed to death and her partially burnt body found dumped in a dustbin in Siqalo informal settlement on August 25. She was eight months pregnant. Residents reacted after seeing her boyfriend walking freely in the community and marched to the house Mdutyini was occupying with him, where they burnt his belongings.

The woman's sister, Thandokazi said that her younger sister and the man had been in an abusive relationship and Mdutyini had to flee their home in Kosovo, Samora Machel, because of him.

“He would come and drag her away in front of us and the following day she would come back beaten up.

“He was then arrested for some other crime he had committed.

"When he came out of jail my sister had another boyfriend and she was pregnant. He wanted her to abort the baby but she told him she was too far advanced and he became violent,” Thandokazi said.

She said her sister had previously opened a case of domestic violence against her boyfriend.

She said that Mdutyini’s body was released on Monday and the family is set to meet to discuss funeral arrangements.

A community leader who asked to remain anonymous for fear of his life said that the suspect was a feared criminal who had been terrorising the community.

“This man is a known criminal who fears nobody, and the fact that he is still roaming the streets after what he did does not sit well with us. We are angry because we know he is the one who killed her and the police are not doing anything about it.

“The deceased’s family has to pass him on the street, and that is not right. The march was meant to send a message to him that we will not cower anymore. We have seen too many young women die at the hands of these men and it’s time it stops.

“We call upon the officials to do something about him because if nothing gets done he will do it again,” the community leader said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana did not say whether police had made any arrests. “The case is still under investigation with no new developments to report.”

On the body discovered on Baden Powell on Monday, Rwexana said the victim was found with gunshot wounds to her head and body. “She was wearing grey shorts with brown stockings underneath, white T-shirt and black/yellow track top.”

Anyone with information or who might know the victim can contact Detective Captain Puren at 079 880 9872, or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 alternatively SMS Crime Line on 32211.

