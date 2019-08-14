A woman walks past military vehicles near the Mitchells Plain Town Centre, where Minister of Police Bheki Cele did a walkabout on Tuesday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Wednesday called for the immediate dismissal of Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz Sanco said Cele and Fritz, as the accountable political leadership, must face the consequences for their failure to implement working solutions for the impasse of ridding our communities from gangs and crime. They also said the SANDF has been deployed on the Cape Flats on "bad advice" as it has had no "meaningful impact".

"The Cape Flats in the Western Cape Province continues to be a war zone, with innocent lives being lost and communities being destroyed," Sanco said.

"There must be political accountability for the loss of lives. Following international trends and our own resolve to hold our leaders accountable, Minister Cele and MEC Frits must vacate their respective offices.

"The bad advice to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as a quick-fix solution to the Western Cape province has had no meaningful impact or improvement to safety and security of our communities.

"This last weekend alone reports using provincial forensics unit data, in lieu of professional crime collection systems, indicated that 47 murders occurred in Cape Town.

"Communities have also indicated that gangs have resorted to alternative means of conducting their criminal activities unabated, even though SANDF has been deploy and is present.

"More frustrating is that those criminals that are apprehended are not facing the full might of the law, instead they are being set free soon after their arrest.

"Sanco has repeatedly stated that the socio-economic realities faced by the majoring of our communities in the Western Cape province, and Cape Town in particular have propelled people to seek sanctuary with gangs and a life of crime.

"The lived realities of our communities needs a holistic socio-political approach instead of heavy-handed draconian measures reminiscent of the dark days of apartheid.

"Minister Cele and MEC Fritz have failed to do their jobs and must face the axe. We need political leadership that efficiently, diligently and with accountability carries out their duties.

"Minister Cele and MEC Fritz must be held accountable for the loss of lives and the continued war zone that is on the Cape Flats.

"We urge President Ramaphosa and Premier Winde to heed our call and replace both Minister Cele and MEC Fritz with better leaders."

