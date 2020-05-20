Sanco Peninsula region mourns death of media head from Covid-19

Cape Town – The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Peninsula region is mourning the passing of activist Eric Nduna, its executive media and communications head. He died in the early hours today in Kraaifontein Hospital, Sanco said in a statement. At 11.41am yesterday, Nduna said in a message to the Sanco Peninsula regional executive committee WhatsApp group: "Good day my leaders, I am gonna be out of action for a long time due to COVID 19. I thank you in advance!” Lauding Nduna's long service as an activist, Sanco said he joined the Struggle at a young age as a student, leading protests and serving the Western Cape youth and Cape Town in particular. A loyal and active member of the ANC, he joined Sanco as a Kraaifontein resident and was elected to the regional executive committee "because of his leadership skills and vision".

"He worked for an educational institution based at Beautiful Gate and his focus was on educare centres in Philippi. He assisted a number of these ECDs with their applications and built a solid foundation for the younger generation through education," Sanco said.

"Because of his leadership style and quality", he was able to serve Sanco while becoming a founding and active member of the Kraaifontein Development Forum.

"Cde Nduna was a family man and loved his family. Hence he was always in contact with them during our meetings to check on them," Sanco said.

"We are grateful as Sanco Peninsula region to his family, who understood the sacrifices and time he devoted to the work of the organisation."

