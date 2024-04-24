SANDF deployment in DRC and Mozambique extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa has notified Parliament about the extension of the deployment of SANDF members to fulfil the country’s international obligations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique. In two letters to National Assembly Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, Ramaphosa said the deployment of the almost 1400 soldiers has been extended in Mozambique and DRC until December 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

The expenditure on the deployment of the army will amount to R840 million over the period spanning up to a year. Ramaphosa said the extension of deployment of the SANDF for service was in fulfilment of an international obligation of South Africa towards the SADC Community Maritime Security Strategy. “This serves to inform the National Assembly that I have extended the deployment of 200 members of SANDF for service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the Republic of South Africa towards SADC community maritime security strategy in order to counter threat of piracy and other related illegal maritime activities along the South African coast of the Indian Ocean.

“Members of the SANDF will continue with the responsibilities of countering the threat of piracy and other illegal maritime activities under SADC MSS Operation Copper over the period of April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025,” he wrote in his letter dated April 15. Ramaphosa said the expenditure regarding the deployment of SANDF personnel to Mozambique would amount to R35 325 852. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the expenditure related to the deployment in DRC would amount to R805 057 755. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archive “I will communicate this report to the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. I kindly request that you bring the contents hereof to the attention of the National Assembly,” he added.

In a separate letter to Tsenoli, Ramaphosa said he extended the deployment of SANDF in fulfilment of South Africa’s international obligation to the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission (Monusco) in the DRC. He said 1198 soldiers would have their deployment extended in the DRC. “Members of SANDF deployed will continue, under Monusco, with the effort to neutralise negative forces and illegal armed groups by restoring peace and security in the DRC under Operation Mistral over the period of April 16, 2024 to December 20, 2024.” Ramaphosa said the expenditure related to the deployment in DRC would amount to R805 057 755.

Earlier this month, “Cape Times” reported that Ramaphosa informed Parliament of the deployment of nearly 3 000 SANDF members to fulfil the country’s international obligations in the eastern DRC and ultimately restore peace and security in the highly affected areas of North Kivu and South Kivu. He said the expenditure regarding the deployment of SANDF to eastern DRC would amount to R2 371 108 511. The deployment came one day following the death of a South African soldier at a hospital in Goma, who was one of four SADC soldiers killed in the DRC.