SANDF expected in Garden Route

Cape Town - Forty SANDF members were expected to arrive in the Garden Route on Thursday and be deployed in different areas in the Southern Cape to maintain compliance with the Disaster Management Act. According to Garden Route Disaster Management chief Gerhard Otto, the deployment was due yesterday; however, the troops required accommodation and travelling arrangements were still being resolved. “Two groups which amount to 40 SANDF members were expected on Wednesday but I received a letter about the delays. “They will assist with more boots on the ground as there is a shortage in both the police force and municipal law enforcement agencies in the area due to Covid-19 cases. This support was requested last month,” said Otto. Police Minister Bheki Cele also confirmed that soldiers would be deployed to help maintain compliance with the Disaster Management Act.

Cele said about 300 police officers had contracted Covid-19 and 800 were in isolation.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobhozi, however, did not confirm the deployment by deadline.

Cele has in recent days been embarking on spot inspections in the region since alert level 3 took effect, closing beaches.

“There was an arrest of two surfers at Langebaan Beach. This took place while the police minister, together with SAPS management, were conducting spot checks in the West Coast coastal areas and beaches as part of monitoring compliance of adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations on Tuesday.

“The two surfers were charged with violation of the Disaster Management Act,” Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

DA shadow police minister Andrew Whitfield said the party condemned the SANDF being roped in to assist police with patrols.

Whitfield criticised Cele's priorities, saying he chose to chase down surfers on the beach and confront sunbathers and joggers on promenades rather than dealing with “real” crime.

“Every day, community papers on the Cape Flats carry more stories of innocent men, women and children caught in gang crossfire while going about their everyday lives.”

Meanwhile Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said they had noted an improvement in terms of compliance, both from individuals and establishments.

“That said, there continue to be pockets where compliance is an ongoing challenge.

“City staff will continue their compliance inspections and acting against those who continue to disobey the regulations.”

