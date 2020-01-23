Isaacs was charged with “failing to obey an order” from a senior officer last year when she refused to remove her headscarf from under her formal military beret.
Isaacs works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, and has been a member of the SANDF for 10 years.
The Military Court yesterday withdrew charges against Isaacs, ruling that she is allowed to wear her headwrap, subject to certain restrictions.
The restrictions are that her headwrap must not cover her ears; must be wrapped tightly; must be black in colour and be a certain texture.