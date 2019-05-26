The paratrooper was one of four who parachuted into the stadium to hand over the preamble to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but crashed into a soft-shell mortar launcher on display just before the stage. Screengrab: SABC

Cape Town – The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has slammed reports that a paratrooper was recovering in an intensive-care unit after a faulty landing at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria on Saturday. The SANDF said he had received medical attention at the stadium and was released.

The paratrooper was one of four who parachuted into the stadium to hand over the preamble to Ramaphosa. Unfortunately, he crashed into a soft-shell mortar launcher on display just before the stage.

“The SANDF is concerned about inaccurate news currently making the rounds on different social media platforms about the parachute incident which happened during the presidential inauguration.

“The reports on social media platforms that the member is in an intensive care unit are not true. The SANDF once again would like to caution the public not to spread incorrect and irresponsible information,” SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said on Sunday.

Mgobozi said on Saturday the paratrooper had been examined at the stadium and was not taken to 1 Military Hospital for a check-up as initially reported.

"The member is okay and they only did observation while in the Stadium and (they) released him. They did not take him to 1 Mil as planned before," Mgobozi said later on Saturday.

