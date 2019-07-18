SANDF Major Fatima Isaacs Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SANDF will review its policies in terms of Muslim women wearing headscarves within the service. This commitment was announced at the Castle of Good Hope on Thursday morning during a joint press conference held by the SANDF and the Muslim Judicial Council (SA).

The announcement comes after talks between the MJC, the SANDF and the legal advisers for long-serving SANDF Major Fatima Isaacs, 47, a forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, who faces dismissal for refusing to remove her headscarf.

A joint statement read by Chaplain General Monwabisi Jamangile said that talks between the SANDF, the MJC and Isaacs' legal team were held at the MJC offices on Tuesday regarding the situation.

“The parties resolved to continue to work together to find a solution which will address and resolve the issues related to this matter.

"The talks were amicable and constructive and the SANDF has committed itself to ensure this issue of Muslim women wearing a headscarf and related matters be addressed in terms of their policies,” said Jamangile.

However, the long-serving Isaacs still has to appear at the Court of Military Justice at the Castle of Good Hope on August 7 to determine a trial date.

In the interim phase, a determination was under consideration to grant interim relief to women serving in the SANDF to wear an underscarf in conformity with the Sandf dress code, while the process of shaping the policy is undertaken.

The policy will be concluded within a set time frame to be determined by the chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke.

Isaacs appeared before the Court of Military Justice at the Castle of Good Hope this month.

She has been charged with “wilful defiance and disobeying a lawful command” for wearing a headscarf underneath her formal military beret.

MJC deputy president Moulana Abdul Khaliq Alie said they and the SANDF spent a considerable amount of time to work out a pathway for the future.

He said the MJC respects the SANDF protocols and have presented the Isaacs' matter to them while speaking broadly on issues of respecting the religious rights of members.

Labour law specialist Nazeema Mohamed previously told the Cape Times the SANDF had infringed on Isaac's constitutional rights. Isaacs has argued that the scarf did not obstruct any military rankings or insignia, as she wore it under her formal military beret.

“The major has previously requested permission to wear her headscarf and other senior officers had given consent. (One) colonel had continuously refused her request until he served her with a final written warning for repeatedly disobeying a lawful instruction.

"She then laid a grievance, which he ignored, and then informed her that he was taking the matter further. This means she has to appear before the court on the charge,” said Mohamed.

Isaacs had received a final warning in February. Isaacs will return to her duties pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

According to Mohamed, a legal precedent had been set regarding wearing a hijab at the workplace. Mohamed said in 2006, Fairouz Adams, a social worker at a Worcester prison, was axed by her bosses for wearing a headscarf to work.

Adams had at the time refused to tuck in her shirt, arguing that for religious reasons Muslim women were required to cover their hair and dress modestly. An out-of-court settlement was reached between the Department of Correctional Services and the MJC.

In terms of the settlement, Adams and the MJC were to make representations to Correctional Services as to how it could amend its dress code.

Isaacs and the MJC said last week they would lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Cape Times



