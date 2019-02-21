The SANDF said the army had consulted widely with the City, interest groups and organisations before Armed Forces Day. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SPCA has urged owners of domestic pets or animals that were traumatised by the thunderous sounds from military helicopters, artillery and gunfire at Muizenberg beach to bring them in for treatment. The SANDF has come under fire from animal lovers, who said the military did not take animals into consideration during Tuesday night’s Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Muizenberg residents were also upset over the effect tanks and large army vehicles had on Sunrise beach. One resident said on Facebook the SANDF "does what it wants without considering residents and animals in the vicinity".

But SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said they had received permission from the City and had even done an impact study.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it had received a number of complaints about excessive noise.

Its chief executive, Moyo Ndukwana, said: “We received numerous accounts of concerned pet owners, who reported that their pets displayed signs of distress exhibited by heavy panting, excessive barking, circling movements and freezing as a result of stress and fear.

“If any animals are found injured or distressed in the days following the event, please report the matter to the SPCA in working hours on 021 700 4158/9 or after hours on 083 326 1604.”

Ndukwana said the SPCA had staff on standby during the event to deal with any emergencies.

He said sweeps were conducted of the beach in the immediate area of shooting to make sure no domestic or wildlife animals were in the vicinity before the event started.

Recommendations were also made prior to the event that advised that all animals be kept indoors to reduce any distress.

He said the SPCA had also deployed staff in areas in proximity to Muizenberg to mitigate and rescue the animals distressed by the event.

“No consultation was done with the SPCA regarding this event. The SPCA is and was opposed to the event in the interest of animal welfare.”

Mgobozi reiterated that the army had consulted widely with the City, interest groups and organisations before Armed Forces Day.

“We worked together with all concerned people and the City,” said Mgobozi.

“We consulted with ward councillors and ward committees to explain what we’re doing in Cape Town and they all agreed. Permission was granted to us by the City for the event.

“We never go to the community without consulting them before we do anything there. We are even here in Table View, where we also consulted the ward councillor.

“It’s very difficult for us when people say they have not been consulted.”

MEC of Community Safety Alan Winde told the Cape Argus that instead of going on week-long, expensive parades paid for by taxpayers, the army should be deployed across communities in the province, where an urgent need exists to address high crime rates.

“Instead of only showcasing what the armed forces is about and shooting off artillery as fanfare, which only further traumatises our communities, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) should serve as a peace-keeping force in gang- and crime-ravaged areas. Throughout my engagements with communities, they all say they want one thing, the army.”

Cape Times