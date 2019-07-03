Sanesha Naicker

Cape Town – The first South African woman to scoop the Leading Female Pioneer in Breast Cancer Research award said she was humbled to have been able to make her parents and grandmother proud. Sanesha Naicker, already a pioneer in the field of breast cancer research, recently won the 2019 Global Health and Pharmacy Alternative Medicine and Holistic Health Awards as Leading Female Pioneer in Breast Cancer Research 2019.

“I feel blessed and ecstatic to have received this award. I was nominated among a list of high-profile women, so knowing my work ranked there was humbling. Coming from Chatsworth, Durban, it really is amazing to have been awarded this after the sacrifices my parents made.

“They spent every cent on my education, I’m glad to make them proud. I’ll continue to do this research in honour of my grandmother,” she said yesterday.

During her research, Naicker said, she had encountered numerous stumbling blocks.

Naicker said the award was especially significant as it lauded her as a pioneering female in the field.

“This is very empowering for all women. This research is currently embargoed as it is part of my master’s doctorate,” Naicker said.

The award aims to acknowledge the global work and contributions and achievements of those who improved the lives of others without asking for recognition.

It also aims to recognise those who go above and beyond for their patients and customers, striving to offer relief and reassurance in places where traditional medicine cannot.

Over the years Naicker has won a number of awards, including the prestigious International Journal of Palliative Nursing Award 2015, in collaboration with Macmillan Cancer Support, which celebrated achievement and excellence in the work of palliative care nurses and other members of the multidisciplinary team.

More recently, she won the International Woman of the Year and Leading Woman of the Year for 2018 at the Divas of Colour 2018 awards. The award honoured women of diverse colour across the globe.

Previously, Naicker won a Private Health Award in 2017, and was named Best Young Woman Breast Cancer Care Specialist Researcher in South Africa.

Naicker was also selected as the only South African to attend the medical oncology breast cancer training programme conference in Europe in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

In the future, Naicker said she hoped to be a strong advocate for health, medical science and research.