Cape Town – Sanlam said it was “dismayed” when it initially learnt a former Sanlam financial adviser was charged with multiple charges of fraud and forgery. Francois Martinus Labuschagne, 51, has been sentenced to 10 years after he defrauded over 32 clients of their hard-earned savings amounting to over R650 000.

Labuschagne was convicted in the Bellville Commercial Crime Court on Monday for multiple charges of fraud and forgery

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said Labuschagne was arrested in Louis Trichardt on January 15, 2017 by members of the local detective branch, in collaboration with the Western Cape Hawks, following a six-year investigation into fraudulent activities in the Ceres Sanlam branch between August 2007 and January 2010.

General manager of Sanlam Personal Finance Distribution Theesan Moodley said they apply strict criteria in their appointment of financial advisers and “act immediately when rogue practices are reported to us”.

“Sanlam was dismayed to learn of Labuschagne’s actions and investigated the matter as soon as it was brought to our attention in 2010 – all the while working closely with the relevant law enforcement authorities.

"To this end, an investigation was finalised in December 2010 and we terminated Labuschagne’s contract in the same month,” Moodley said.

Since then Sanlam lodged an application for the adviser’s debarment with the Financial Services Board (FSB).

“At the same time, Sanlam identified all instances where clients were done an injustice and we compensated them for the loss in monetary terms, with interest. This process was completed in January 2011,” Moodley said.

Nkwalase said Labuschagne deceitfully convinced his clients to withdraw a portion and/or full benefit from their investment portfolio. Thereafter he claimed that he would reinvest it on their behalf with guaranteed higher returns but instead used the money for self-gain.

“The convicted one-time financial adviser had been on the run before he was captured in Limpopo. His case was subsequently transferred to the commercial crime court in Bellville.

"The court has ordered Labuschagne to repay over half a million from his pension and the balance of the misappropriated funds through instalments,” Nkwalase said.

The 10-year sentence imposed on Labuschagne is wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of similar offences.

