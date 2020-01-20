SANParks hits back at claims on Rhodes dam drownings, muggings by ex-employee









Rhodes Memorial Dam at Devil's Peak. Picture: Facebook Cape Times – SANParks has rejected allegations by a former employee who said he was fired for exposing mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings at Rhodes Memorial Dam. In a statement, SANParks said yesterday it wanted to “set the record straight” regarding allegations made by Alfrido Dixon on social media. Earlier this month Dixon, who has since taken the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, said: “I’m an ex-SANParks ranger based at TMNP. “I lost my job because I exposed management after muggings and people drowning at Rhodes memorial dam. It (is) because of mismanagement and corruption that visitors are losing their lives.” SANParks general manager for the Cape, Norman Johnson, said Dixon was dismissed due to his failure to adhere to SANParks procedures in terms of social media engagements, and a failure to use grievance procedures.

He said Dixon’s “malicious” statement brought the organisation into disrepute.

Johnson said four drownings had been reported at the dam since 2016.

“All the cases were recorded with the SAPS at Rondebosch police station thus the cover-up allegation made by Dixon is simply malicious and untruthful,” he said.

The dam plays an important role in the City’s stormwater management because it traps excess spring water from the mountain.

“The area surrounding the dam is fenced off to deter the illegal use with additional signage erected near the dam directing users to the Newlands Picnic area where access is regulated, but despite all these efforts the fence and signage have been vandalised on numerous occasions and the dam has been accessed illegally,” Johnson said.

Responding to SANParks, Dixon yesterday charged that a senior manager had opened the dam without making sure it was safe.

“We went on an anti-poaching operation without the necessary equipment like firearms, bulletproof (vests), etc,” he added.

“A young man from Athlone drowned at the dam, while SANParks was busy with a tendering process to get a vendor to put up turnstile gates at the dam which are unsafe because it has gabions at the bottom, so if you get stuck in the wire, you drown.

“SANParks then quickly stopped the process and kept everything quiet. It was too much for me because nobody is doing anything.

“Other management are too scared they will lose their jobs.

“Out of anger I posted on the SANParks page in need of help from the public. They then charged me for bringing the company’s name into disrepute but nobody of SANParks ever took steps to investigate the information I’m giving them.”

SANParks urged the public to not to use the dam for swimming. Report illegal usage directly to management on 021 712 0527.

Cape Times