SANParks launches Lion's Head blaze probe

Cape Town – SANParks has appointed a wildfire management programme to investigate the cause of the fire at Lion’s Head, which damaged five houses and gutted six cars at the weekend. The City yesterday said seven firefighters were injured, 33 people were evacuated and another 65 were rescued as the fire spread towards Signal Hill. The crackling blaze started along Tafelberg Road below the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway on Sunday afternoon, and burnt around 60ha of vegetation, including fynbos and old pine stands. Firefighters were still battling the blaze yesterday. “As of this morning (yesterday), Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) dispatched three Huey helicopters and one fixed wing spotter plane to wet down actively burning areas.

“Crews working throughout the evening will be replaced with fresh crews later on today (yesterday) and in addition 30 TMNP-contracted firefighters, 60 Working on Fire firefighters, as well as staff from the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association will be fighting the fire on the ground.

“Volunteers from the Volunteer Wildfire Services will be activated this evening to monitor the area and continue with mop-up operations,” SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said.

Lion’s Head and the Glen footpaths areas remained closed yesterday, and no hiking or mountain biking activities are currently permitted in the areas.

The City of Cape Town will conduct a full assessment of the damage once the fire has been put out.

“A decision was made to evacuate a handful of homes in Nettleton Road in Clifton.

"The City made emergency shelter available at the Clifton Community Hall, but this was not required by the evacuees,” Clayton said.

Cape Times