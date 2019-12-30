SANParks officially suspends rangers involved in spat with cyclist Nicholas Dlamini









Nicholas Dlamini Picture: Facebook Cape Town – SA National Parks (SANParks) has officially suspended the five rangers involved in the altercation that led to top cyclist Nicholas Dlamini breaking his arm. In a video of the incident involving Dlamini and the Table Mountain National Park rangers that went viral, a ranger could be seen pushing Dlamini’s arm behind his back and shoving him into a SANParks bakkie. "We can confirm that the five rangers that were involved in an altercation with Nic Dlamini have now been suspended after they submitted their representations," SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said on Monday. "We found it necessary to suspend them and the necessary process will now unfold in terms of them being interviewed by the independent investigator that has been appointed and they will also be given an opportunity to appeal the suspensions." Dlamini released a statement on Monday saying the operation went well and he would need a few weeks to recover.

He intends taking legal action and is being represented by the same firm that helped Caster Semenya in her battle with the IAAF, EWN reported.

Dlamini underwent surgery on Saturday, a day after rangers at the Silvermine Nature Reserve manhandled him, allegedly after they had asked to see his permit.

The altercation between Dlamini and five SANParks rangers was captured on video by another cyclist, Donovan le Cok, and shows a ranger pinning Dlamini against what appeared to be a SANParks vehicle while his fellow rangers looked on.

This video has already been viewed over 800 000 times on Twitter.

It sparked widespread outrage and prompted Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy to visit Dlamini in hospital.

Creecy tweeted that she instructed SANParks to suspend the officers who were involved in the incident and to launch an independent investigation.

SANParks’ acting chief executive Lize McCourt said earlier: “We expressed regret at the turn of events and assure the public that the organisation is taking the matter seriously and will afford Mr Dlamini and his family all the necessary support at this stage.”

McCourt requested that witnesses contact the park.

Dlamini is a member of the NTT Pro Cycling team and was on a training ride ahead of the new year.

He has hopes of becoming the first black South African to ride the Tour de France and to represent South Africa at the Olympics.

Dlamini also had a stellar 2019 that saw him participate in his first Vuelta a España cycling race.

According to SANParks, when approached by the rangers, Dlamini could not provide proof of paying the conservation fee or showing proof of activity permits when requested.

NTT Pro Cycling manager Mark Sinclair said: “Nicholas’ first step was to undergo surgery on Saturday and this went well, but no prognosis can be made at this early stage as to when he might be physically and mentally able to return to full training.

"The surgeon and appointed care team will be liaising with the NTT team doctor to establish this in due course.

"Nicholas must be cleared to leave the hospital and as soon as he feels able, he will make a statement to the police. He cannot speak to the press before this happens,” he said.

Witnesses are requested to Kotsoe on 072 333 1990 or email [email protected]

Cape Times