SANParks rangers nab three for stripping tree bark in early-morning ambush in Newlands

Cape Town - Three accused bark strippers who were caught allegedly red-handed stripping trees in Newlands Forest have been arrested. SA National Parks (SANParks) said rangers ambushed the suspects on Tuesday morning and seized four bags of bark, which led to the arrests.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) park manager Megan Taplin said the rangers were in Newlands as part of an extended operation to combat illegal bark stripping. “A successful operation led by the TMNP Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) special operations rangers resulted in the arrest of three bark strippers who were caught in the act of stripping trees in Newlands Forest at 1.15am, 18 April 2023. “The rangers were able to ambush the bark strippers and seized four bags of bark, which led to the arrests.

“The three suspects are currently in police custody and have been charged in terms of National Environment Protected Areas (NEM:PA) Act 57 of 2003 for their actions. “They’re expected to appear in court at an earliest convenience and it is our hope that they will share more information on other members operating in the area,” Taplin said. She thanked the team for their bravery.

“Very well done to all involved and your tireless efforts indeed paid off. “It should be noted that the recent arrest is not a once-off operation, and that TMNP is serious about the protection of our natural heritage.” The indigenous trees that are commonly targeted and stripped of their bark are the Cape beech, Cape chestnut, wild peach, assegai and stinkwood.