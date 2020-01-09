Mbaliyethu Gqubela, Sive Ntanjana and Sibongile Nkanuka have set their sights on the University of the Witwatersrand, where they each plan to jump-start their respective careers.
After a controversial year in the media when a teacher was caught on camera slapping a Grade 10 pupil in a heated confrontation last year, the matric class of 2019 obtained a 98.6% pass rate.
Principal Ruschda O’Shea said the incident had no impact on teaching and learning at the school, as classes were not interrupted.
“We had 69 Grade 12s, only one didn’t pass. I’m excited for the girls, who all have a bright future,” O’Shea said.