Sans Souci trio deem Joburg best place for young black women to excel post-matric









Sibongile Nkanuka, Sive Ntanjana and Mbaliyethu Gqubela celebrate their matric results at Sans Souci Girls’ High School. Cape Town – For young black women, Johannesburg is deemed the place to thrive, said three Sans Souci Girls’ High School matriculants who are preparing to pack up in Cape Town and start their studies in the City of Gold. Mbaliyethu Gqubela, Sive Ntanjana and Sibongile Nkanuka have set their sights on the University of the Witwatersrand, where they each plan to jump-start their respective careers. After a controversial year in the media when a teacher was caught on camera slapping a Grade 10 pupil in a heated confrontation last year, the matric class of 2019 obtained a 98.6% pass rate. Principal Ruschda O’Shea said the incident had no impact on teaching and learning at the school, as classes were not interrupted. “We had 69 Grade 12s, only one didn’t pass. I’m excited for the girls, who all have a bright future,” O’Shea said.

Gqubela, 18, said her matric year was not the easiest, as life had thrown many obstacles in her way. But the support of her teachers encouraged her and made her push to give her best, she said.

“People say Grade 11 is harder than matric. I don’t think it is. I found matric to be a tough year, a roller-coaster,” she added.

Gqubela plans to study accounting.

Ntanjana, who was deputy head girl, plans to study for a BCom. She said the group of friends deemed Johannesburg to be the best place for young black women to excel.

“It’s a place where children of colour can strive,” Ntanjana said.

Nkanuka has ambitions of becoming a media personality, dominating every social space available.

“I can't wait for what life has in store. I cried when I got my matric results today, it was a tough year, and very expensive,” she said.

Cape Times