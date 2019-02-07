Some San Souci pupils have staged a protest in support of the teacher. Photo: Western Cape Education Department

Cape Town – With a San Souci teacher and a pupil having opened charges against each other after a video that went viral over a slapping incident, social media is divided on the issue – with some saying the teacher acted inappropriately and others apportioning blame to the pupil or even her parents. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, however, was clear on the issue regarding the child's rights and the teacher's need to maintain discipline, stating: "I want to state categorically that the actions of the educator are unacceptable. Any form of corporal punishment in our schools will not be tolerated."

An investigation will also determine whether the pupil should face disciplinary action as well.

Pupils have staged a protest in support of the teacher, while a number have spoken out in support of the teacher, with one claiming that the pupil is "troubled" and that the teacher would not have reacted in this manner unless provoked.

In the video, a teacher of the Newlands school is seen reprimanding a Grade 9 pupil for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out in an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The pupil backchats in a short exchange before getting off her seat and shoving the teacher, who in turn smacks her across the face.

Kayla Thicke said on Twitter: "For those who are saying this is in no way race related; imagine the kid was white & the teacher was black, would white people still defend the teacher."

Teachers are (supposedly) TRAINED. ADULT. PROFESSIONALS.



We watch this lady get up in the face of a teenager wearing the body language of someone who’s DYING for a fight and then we’re SURPRISED when the student finally has enough, snaps and pushes her once?#SansSouci — ruth patricia (@ambiguousskin) February 7, 2019

Johan Diederick's opinion was: "Dear mother of #SansSouci girl - your child is il-disciplined and needs to respect others including teachers. Take her to another school so she can learn how to behave but more importantly it's your fault - bring up your girl properly."

Ruth Patricia said on Twitter: "Teachers are (supposedly) TRAINED. ADULT. PROFESSIONALS. We watch this lady get up in the face of a teenager wearing the body language of someone who’s DYING for a fight and then we’re SURPRISED when the student finally has enough, snaps and pushes her once?"

Yes we can talk about the girl's manners later but she remained calm for most of the time, while the teacher was just in her face shouting and all. The teacher failed long ago to handle herself#SansSouci — Maserole (@NerdyBoy_101) February 7, 2019

Anele Dudumayo believes "corporal (punishment) must return in school or these children will kill these teachers. Great job on slapping the sense back to the child. Please lady don't spare the rod we are building future leaders not nyaope addicts or hooligans."

"Looking for a psychologist or therapist willing to offer services to the San Souci child and parent" Khanyisa Monqo tweeted, but San Souci does have an educational psychologist who consults at the school.

A child's behavior in society tells what kind of home they come from ND the reflection of the parents #SansSouci — TakaAngellica (@NtandoRadebe4) February 6, 2019







