A San Souci Girls' High School teacher and pupil made the headlines last week when they were seen on video having an altercation that led to the pupil shoving the teacher, and the teacher retaliating by smacking her.

Cape Town – The Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher seen in a viral video smacking a pupil after an altercation is expected to appear for a formal disciplinary hearing today. The pupil was also expected to appear after both were suspended following the incident.

The pair made news last week when they were seen having an altercation that led to the pupil shoving the teacher, and the teacher retaliating by smacking her.

After the incident the duo laid counter-charges of assault against each other in Claremont.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for Western Cape Education Department MEC Debbie Schäfer, said: “I can confirm both have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. The hearing will take place on February 14.”

Chief executive of the South African Teachers Union Chris Klopper said they spoke to the teacher and will assist her in the process.

“We had a long interview with her and we came to the understanding that she is upset and uncertain of what may emanate from the process, and that is understandable because it is a serious incident and it is all over the news and social media.

“She is our member and we will do what we need to do, as we would with any other member. We have to give her what is due to her. We have appointed an astute senior counsel, as well as an external lawyer to deal with the matter.”

He said they believe both the teacher and the pupil could have acted differently in the situation.

