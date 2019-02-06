Pupils at Sans Souci protest in support of the teacher who was caught on camera slapping a pupil. Picture: Supplied by WCED

Cape Town – As the Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher caught on camera slapping a pupil during an argument is a school governing board (SGB) appointee, the SGB will be meeting today to discuss the disciplinary steps going forward. This was stated on Wednesday by Education MEC Debbie Schäfer after Western Cape Department of Education officials visited the school this morning.

Schäfer said an investigation into Tuesday's incident is also under way, which will determine whether the pupil involved will face disciplinary action as well. She added that there is further video evidence that has been edited out of the version of the video being circulated on social media.

In the edited clip posted on Facebook, which is about one-and-a-half minutes long, the teacher can be heard admonishing the girl for having her cellphone at school in contravention of the school's code of conduct.

The teacher appears to grow increasingly agitated as the pupil repeatedly backchats. The girl accuses the teacher of swearing at her, which appears to heighten the friction.

On having her cellphone confiscated by the teacher, the girl pushes past her to retrieve the phone from the teacher's desk. The visibly incensed teacher then slaps the girl to the horror of her classmates.

Schäfer said in a statement: "I am aware of a video that is circulating on social media of an incident between a learner and an educator at Sans Souci Girls High School during class time.

"I want to state categorically that the actions of the educator are unacceptable. Any form of corporal punishment in our schools will not be tolerated.

"Officials of the WCED visited the school this morning. As the teacher in the video is an SGB appointee, the SGB is meeting today to discuss the disciplinary steps going forward.

"An investigation into the incident is also under way. The investigation will determine whether the learner will also face disciplinary action.

"Learners in the class have been asked to make a statement regarding the events that led up to the incident. There is further video evidence that has been edited out of the version being circulated.

"I am aware that some commentators on social media platforms are immediately assuming that the incident is race related. While I understand their anger at the images displayed on the edited version of the video, we cannot assume that this was racially motivated.

"We ask that the public allow the SGB to investigate the incident before such conclusions are made.

The @EFFSouthAfrica in the western cape is working closely with parents of the young girl who was smacked by her teacher for speaking and expressing herself in her home language, #Xhosa. San Souci girl’s high school has history of rampant racism that must be dealt with decisively pic.twitter.com/fc6W4gj1Oy — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@FaneMafia) February 6, 2019

"This morning, learners at the school held a peaceful protest in Assembly in support of the educator, stating that the incident was not race-related. It is this important that we establish all the facts.

"We are very aware of the many disciplinary challenges our educators face daily in our schools, however, the use of violence to deal with learners that show signs of behavioural issues or are ill-disciplined cannot be tolerated.

"The South African Schools Act (SASA), 1996 (Act 84 of 1996) and the National Education Policy Act (NEPA), 1996 (Act 27 of 1996) clearly bans corporal punishment in our schools.

"Through the school’s code of conduct, schools should state clearly what kinds of behaviour are unacceptable. Should a learner transgress, then the school has the right to discipline the learner.

"The WCED will support schools that ensure that the relevant disciplinary procedures are followed when it comes to any form of violence or antisocial behaviour in our schools. This is because we take a zero-tolerance stance on learners that transgress various disciplinary codes by attacking or assaulting their fellow learners or educators.

"At the same time, we ask that educators exercise control when confronted with issues of ill-discipline.

"It has been mentioned on many an occasion that educators feel unsure how to deal with discipline in their classroom. While there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach to unruly behaviour in our schools, there are certain methods that can be adopted to deal with different circumstances."

The Cape Argus earlier reported that a number of pupils have spoken out in support of the teacher, with one claiming that the pupil is "troubled" and that the teacher would not have reacted in this manner unless provoked.





Another pupil, who is part of the school's student leadership body, was at pains to point out that there was no racial undertone to the incident as has been reported.



