Santaco plays cards close to chest in talks with City

The SA National Taxi Council's (Santaco) position in the current round of negotiations with the City remains unknown as they have yet to pronounce their stance.

However, they have expressed that another strike was not on the cards after a circulation of posts warning commuters to brace themselves for a second possible stay away. This comes after taxis were impounded at the weekend and the taxi industry accused the City of not honouring its word. Santaco, the City and the provincial mobility department made commitments to end the taxi industry strike by reviewing existing processes and prevent any repeat of the violent stay away.

Safety Mayco member JP Smith said 14 taxis were impounded by the traffic service between Friday and Saturday. According to Smith, this was done in compliance with the agreement with Santaco and only one vehicle was unlawfully seized, which was released because it had not been processed yet. “The other taxis were impounded for serious offences as agreed upon with Santaco. These are impoundments under the NLTA for (a) vehicles driving without an operating licence, or on the incorrect route, or without a driving license or PDP, or which are not roadworthy.

“We also cannot allow leadership in Santaco to misrepresent the facts of the agreement to taxi owners or drivers (e.g. by telling them that no vehicles may be impounded as was done during this past weekend) as this creates the conditions for confrontation on the streets when officers implement the exact agreement Santaco accepted last week,” he said. Smith said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the exercise of the discretionary power provided for in the National Land Transport Act will be finalised by the Taxi Task Team. The Taxi Task Team will further define a list of additional major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded and define less serious offences for which they will continue to issue fines.

“No one is above the law and while the Standard Operating Procedure is still being developed, we cannot allow any road users to do as they please,” he said. According to the City, its law enforcement officers conducted more than 370 enforcement operations, where officers arrested 135 suspects and issued 1 095 fines. Smith said some arrests were made with the assistance of CCTV networks that once again proved technology can be effective in fighting crime.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie urged Santaco to communicate clearly with its members about the agreement “instead of leaders making incorrect public statements”. He warned that any revival of the recent violence will nullify the agreement. “This misinformation is creating unnecessary panic and safety risks for commuters, who have a right to safe and dignified transport.

