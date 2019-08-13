People offer namaz on Eid-ul-Adha in Bengaluru in India. Photo: IANS

Cape Town – With Eid-ul-Adha “Feast of Sacrifice” celebrations in full swing yesterday, the South African National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) worked hard for days, driving their Operation Qurbani initiative in underprivileged communities to ensure the day was a festive occasion for all. Operation Qurbani is an annual Sanzaf project that supports some of the most under-resourced areas in South Africa and the southern Africa region. The initiative commemorates the sacrifice of Nabulli Ibrahim (AS) (Prophet Abraham) through the ritual sacrifice of Qurbani.

During the three-day celebrations, goats, sheep and cows are sacrificed as a symbolic gesture echoing Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

In the Western Cape, the organisation started performing Qurbani at Saratoga Farm in Philippi from yesterday and it will run through until Tuesday. The public were invited to view the sacrifice, which takes place from 8am until 12pm and from 2pm until 4pm.

Sanzaf spokesperson Nazeer Vadia said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere we had the radio station broadcasting live, schools coming over, many members of the public who brought their sacrifice.

"They also get to take two-thirds of the meat for themselves because they paid for the sheep to be sacrificed, but most people donate everything. We had a very big turnout and we served lunch and supper.”

Sanzaf allocates R15 of each Qurbani to the Masjid Waqf Fund. The fund is aimed at providing assistance to masjid (mosques) that are in need of renovations.

Sanzaf annually sends teams to Malawi and Mozambique to help ensure sacrifices entrusted to Sanzaf for these countries are performed accordingly and that the meat is distributed to those who need it most.

“Most Operation Qurbani beneficiaries in southern Africa live in rural areas where they depend on subsistence farming and are exposed to extended periods of drought.

“Across South Africa, Sanzaf has arranged for sacrifices to take place at various locations in accordance with Sharia and the standards set out by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Vadia said.”

Sanzaf Western Cape will have a special Dawah (Awareness) programme today at 11am for 100 children from Khayelitsha.

