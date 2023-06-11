SAPS band members chase down suspect in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - The quick thinking of off-duty SAPS band members, Sergeants Wayne Snyders and Andrea Sinclair, who joined a high speed chase along Spine Road, led to the arrest of a 23-year-old for possession of presumably stolen property, prohibited firearms and the illegal possession of ammunition. Snyders and Sinclair were driving along Spine Road after performing at the quarterly provincial sport day in Pinelands at the weekend, when they noticed a City Law Enforcement officer in a high speed chase with a suspect speeding in a black Ford Fiesta.

“The members noticed that the suspect was getting away, placed themselves on-duty and chased down the suspect’s vehicle. “As the suspect entered Old Faure Road, the members followed in high speed pursuit and managed to chase him down. “In desperation to evade the members, the suspect lost control hitting the kerb of the road and deflated three of the four tyres, preventing him from continuing,” said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.

Western Cape SAPS band members, Sergeants Wayne Snyders and Andrea Sinclair. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot with the police officers continuing to chase him.

“Before the suspect could reach the residential area and disappear, Snyders caught up with him and apprehended him.” Meanwhile, a 9-year-old boy was among three people who were shot and wounded at about 3.10pm in the Parow Industria on Friday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said suspects opened fire on a vehicle before fleeing.

No one has been arrested as yet. “Three persons, a 9-year-old boy and two men, aged 46 and 53, were injured during this incident. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. “The circumstances (leading) to this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang related. Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have been assigned to probe the matter,” he said.