SAPS Bomb Squad deployed to Cape Town International Airport amid security threat

Police and other relevant law enforcement agencies were on Thursday night conducting “a thorough sweep” of a FlySafair aircraft due to depart for OR Tambo International Airport from Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) following a possible security threat aboard the aircraft, said Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). The SAPS Bomb Squad was deployed to CTIA earlier on Thursday evening after the crew of the departing flight FA102 was alerted to a possible security threat.

Acsa confirmed that airport and airline management was at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law. “Passengers and crew have safely disembarked, and a thorough sweep of the aircraft is under way. The safety and security of all involved remains a top priority, with measures being taken to mitigate any risks associated with the threat,” said an Acsa statement. Acsa regional general manager, Cluster 2 Mark Maclean said: “The safety and security of the passengers and crew are of utmost importance. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked the flight. The SAPS together with the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team has ensured that all the necessary measures are in place to mitigate any risks associated with this threat.