SAPS Crime Prevention Operations yields R500 000 worth of tik and R500 000 of crystal meth

Cape Town - Three men will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court this week after being found in possession of tik worth an estimated street value of half a million rand, along with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The men were arrested as part of SAPS crime prevention operations on Friday, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said.

“Members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation in the Philippi policing precinct and arrested an adult male when he was found packaging drugs in an informal dwelling in Oasis Pacific informal settlement. “The members confiscated 279 packets crystal meth, 265 grams unpacked crystal meth with an estimated street value of R500 000. Upon a further search of the dwelling the members found a pistol with ammunition hidden under a pillow in the room. Two males, 34 and 35, were arrested when found with a large amount of dagga they were packaging. “The members searched a second dwelling and found two refuse bags containing dagga and arrested a 23-year-old male. A third dwelling was searched and 100 mandrax tablets and a large amount of dagga were confiscated. Two males aged 34 and 35 were arrested and detained,” said Twigg.

The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Athlone Magistrates court on Monday. Meanwhile, in Philippi in separate arrests, two elderly men were detained on criminal charges.

Three suspects were found with an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. “Members of the Maitland Flying Squad deployed in Philippi policing precinct conducted stop-and-search operations and arrested a 60-year-old man when he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. He could not produce a firearm licence.” The man is expected to appear in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “In an unrelated matter, members of Operation Restore were busy with crime prevention operations in Samora Machel in the early hours of Saturday morning when they were stopped by a member of the community who informed them about a shooting incident that occurred and that the suspect is known. The members proceeded to the crime scene in Sol Plaaitjes Road and the suspect was pointed out by the witness. A 62-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and his firearm confiscated. He is due to make a court appearance in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged,” said Twigg.

