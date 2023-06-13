SAPS detectives probe 14 corruption cases in municipalities

Cape Town – SAPS detectives were conducting 14 investigations into corruption in local government across the country, including Covid-19 spending. Major-General Lesley Magson said five of the cases were being investigated in KwaZulu-Natal, one in Limpopo and eight in the Western Cape.

“Four of the 14 investigations are on the court roll, while the remaining 10 are still under investigation,” Magson said. He was briefing the local government portfolio committee on corruption in municipalities, along with the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit. Magson told the MPs one of the cases involved fraud and corruption in the City of Cape Town.

More on this SIU still targeting those behind PPE looting

“Employees of the City of Cape Town received gratification in the form of holidays, hotel accommodation and airline tickets from Bosasa in 2013. “Bosasa was awarded a tender in 2010 at the City of Cape Town valued at approximately R100 000,” he said. Another case, also pending, involved a councillor and Mayco member of the City of Cape Town who allegedly abused his position to have City contracts or tenders awarded to identified companies or service providers in return for gratification.

“Value (is) to be determined,” Magson said. He said one case before court again involved the City of Cape Town. “A construction service provider was awarded a tender as the main contractor, which from time to time would require the services of sub-contractors.

“It is alleged that the service provider submitted false and/or fraudulent quotations or inflated the invoices to the City of Cape Town. Value: R 11 500 000.” The matter was postponed to July 14. Magson said there was a case involving corruption, money laundering or defeating the ends of justice in Clanwilliam.