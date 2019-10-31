The Hawks pounced on Bellochum in 2014 when he was suspected of extortion and corruption after he allegedly took money from a Pakistani national, Ali Mohammed.
Mohammed had been transporting a consignment of tobacco and other items to shops around East London. Mohamed had informed police that the truck he used to deliver his consignment of tobacco was stopped by a police officer, who he said was Bellochum.
“Bellochum further made threats that if Mohammed did not want his truck and consignment to be confiscated, he must pay an amount of R30000. After having been given an opportunity to raise the amount that was demanded, he succeeded in collecting R27000 which he paid over to Bellochum,” the court record read.
Following his statement made to the police about the extortion, Mohammed agreed to set a trap with police and the Hawks where they would meet Bellochum in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.