SAPS officer found dead in Mfuleni

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and possible rape of a female police officer whose body was found in Mfuleni on Sunday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the Western Cape police force was reeling in shock.

“The 29-year-old policewoman who was attached to Samora Machel SAPS had allegedly been out with a friend visiting acquaintances in the area when the incident occurred. “Mfuleni police were alerted to an unknown body that was discovered in Malgas Camp, Extension 4, Mfuleni, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Upon arrival they initiated an investigation. It was in that process that it was ascertained the deceased person was an SAPS member. “A 30 year old suspect was subsequently arrested by Mfuleni police. Further investigations about the circumstances that led to her death, including the possibility that she was raped, are the subject of an investigation that has since been undertaken by the Western Cape DPCI (Hawks) investigators,” said Potelwa.

Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased police constable. Meanwhile, the Hawks have made a breakthrough in the murder of police officer Simphiwe Kwepile, arresting a man in connection with the incident. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said their national priority violent crime team based in Bellville arrested the 24-year-old suspect on September 28.