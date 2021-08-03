SAPS open investigations into perverse spree of cat killings

Cape Town - After weeks of cat's being killed in Manenberg, SAPS have officially opened a case of animal cruelty, while arrests are yet to be made. This comes after pressure from animal welfare organisation, the Animal Welfare Society South Africa (AWS SA), who have since posted a generous reward for any information which would lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed an animal cruelty case was opened at Manenberg SAPS. In a social media post, AWS SA wrote: “Following a concerted effort by AWS SA and mounting public pressure, the Manenberg Police Station commander finally conceded that ‘his front desk officials got it wrong’ and agreed to open a formal case of animal cruelty. This triumph represents a huge step in the right direction for everyone, and will significantly improve our chances of catching those responsible for the brutal slaying of 25 cats, since the start of the killing spree on July 15.

“In the meantime, we have exhumed the bodies of three cats and collected two fresh kills, and sent them off to the State Veterinary Pathologist, at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, for a comprehensive and independent post-mortem, the results of which will help guide the investigating team and provide valuable forensic evidence,” said AWS SA. The organisation said the “massacre” must be stopped. “Someone out there knows the answers to these questions and we hope that they will come forward. Our reward, that has been topped-up by further donations, has not yet yielded any positive results and is still available to anyone who can provide us with any information leading to the capture and conviction of the perpetrator(s). Until then we urge all affected pet owners to please keep their cats indoors at night and to be vigilant for any suspicious behaviour,” said AWS SA.

Residents have since taken to patrolling the streets in the hopes of catching the culprit, whose modus operandi appears to be to disembowel or butcher cats, before disposing of them in the yards of residents. The killing spree had also included two cats, which were dumped near the police station, as if to “taunt the authorities”. Anyone with information can contact Manenberg SAPS 021 699 9400 or contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111