SAPS rapist case postponed for bail application

The suspended officer appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning where he faced charges of rape, theft, assault, sexual assault, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

CAPE TOWN - The 31-year-old Nyanga police constable who is alleged to have raped a man in the back of a South African Police Service (SAPS) van is expected back in court on December 23.

The Ipid said the officer was alleged to have held a gun to the victim's stomach before proceeding to make him watch a porn video, pulling down his pants and sodomising him.

“At about 4pm the male victim was at the Junction Mall Jet store where security suspected that he wanted to steal clothing,” Ipid said in a statement.

“Police were called and upon arrival they handcuffed and assaulted him before putting him in the back of the police van and transporting him to Browns Farm Satellite Office. Police passengers got out and the driver drove with him to Nyanga Police Station, picking up a female officer and dropping her off at Crossroads. Then he drove the victim to a gravel road and into some bushes, near the airport, where he stopped and opened the door, telling the victim to kneel while he was still in the police vehicle, handcuffed from the back.”