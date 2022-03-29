SAPS team launch arson investigation after containers used by detectives set alight

CAPE TOWN - Kleinvlei police are investigating a case of arson after their station suffered its second fire-related incident in just two months. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

“(We) can confirm that Kleinvlei police members detected smoke Sunday morning at around 1.15am at Kleinvlei SAPS. Upon inspection they noticed that the smoke emerged from the containers on the premises, utilised as offices for the detectives. The local fire brigade was called to extinguish the fire. Three offices with furniture had been damaged. No one sustained any injuries as a result of the fire,” said Van Wyk. Kleinvlei police are investigating a case of arson and no arrests have yet been made. The motive for the suspected arson attack is unknown.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police would not confirm if any dockets were destroyed as a result of this fire. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they responded to the fire at 1.20am. “Two of the containers used as offices for the detectives were destroyed, while the adjacent two containers sustained minimal damage. Two fire engines and two water tankers were dispatched. Kuils River, Mfuleni and Belhar fire stations responded with 14 staff members. No injuries were reported,” said Carelse.

Story continues below Advertisment

The fire comes just over a month since the last blaze, which occurred at the station on February 17. During the previous blaze, while no foul play was suspected, it was confirmed that the prefabricated building which caught alight had housed dockets and a number of those were destroyed. Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPS or call Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.