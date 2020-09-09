Sarmie drive goes into marathon

Cape Town - With hunger becoming more dire by the day, Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is sending out a plea to Capetonians to continue their support for his sandwich drive with an upcoming 24-hour “sarmiethon”. In an effort to raise money, Diliberto has committed to making sandwiches for 24 hours on September 12 and 13. Ladles have partnered with Work & Co and will be using their NOVA workspace movable van where Diliberto will be making the sandwiches on the Sea Point promenade. “Our hope is that this sarmiethon will create massive awareness and bring in the funds we so desperately need,” said Diliberto. “I will be making sandwiches for a 24-hour period and will be ‘sold off’ using Quicket to raise funds driving the call to action for donations.”

Work&Co success manager Merle Youngman said: “Work&Co is beyond excited to be part of this amazing initiative to help those in need and we stand proudly behind Ladles Of Love and the great work they have been doing.”

Ladles will be selling sarmiethon slots for every half hour at R150 per slot – with the message “donate R150 and feed someone for a month”. You can buy your slot at https:// www.quicket.co.za/events/113947dannys-24hr-sarmiethon#/

There will be live lucky draws for every slot, and the winners will be called to help make sandwiches with Diliberto.

“We also want to sell slots to corporates for the ‘graveyard shift’ during curfew – they will purely sponsor me for that hour to essentially keep going,” said Diliberto.

The event will be live streamed on the Ladles of Love Facebook page.

Please go to https://www. ladlesoflove.org.za and make a donation. | Cape Times