Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter elected World Customs Organization chairperson

Cape Town - Sars Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter has been elected as chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO).
The election took place at the organisation’s council session at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium at the weekend.
The and only other time the country chaired the WCO council was between 2001 and 2006 under the leadership of the then commissioner, Pravin Gordhan.
The WCO has 185 members, three-quarters of which are developing countries, and the council is its highest decision-making body. It was established in 1952 as the Customs C-ooperation Council (CCC), and is the only intergovernmental organisation exclusively focused on customs matters. It is recognised as the voice of the global customs community. In 1994, the CCC adopted the working name of the World Customs Organization.
In accepting the position for a year, Kieswetter said: “Leadership is an inordinate responsibility and a rare privilege to assist international efforts to bring matters of customs to the centre of international trade facilitation.
“This election is ample evidence that the leadership of Sars in matters of customs is acknowledged after many years of state capture.”
Kieswetter outlined the agenda that will inform his chairmanship as including working with his colleagues and peers from member countries to listen actively and ensure that the WCO’s strategic intent finds practical expression through an effective, well managed secretariat, a transformational modernisation plan, an appropriate set of priorities, and a clear sense of what winning means.
Kieswetter aims to advocate for greater inclusivity with a strong focus on women and people with disabilities, to build resilient and effective partnerships, and to strive towards an enhanced profile of the important role of customs in the service of society, to ensure the well-being especially of the most vulnerable.
Cape Times