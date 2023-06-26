Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter elected World Customs Organization chairperson

The election took place at the organisation’s council session at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium at the weekend.

The and only other time the country chaired the WCO council was between 2001 and 2006 under the leadership of the then commissioner, Pravin Gordhan.

The WCO has 185 members, three-quarters of which are developing countries, and the council is its highest decision-making body. It was established in 1952 as the Customs C-ooperation Council (CCC), and is the only intergovernmental organisation exclusively focused on customs matters. It is recognised as the voice of the global customs community. In 1994, the CCC adopted the working name of the World Customs Organization.

In accepting the position for a year, Kieswetter said: “Leadership is an inordinate responsibility and a rare privilege to assist international efforts to bring matters of customs to the centre of international trade facilitation.