Sars encourages travellers to make use of new online declaration system

Cape Town – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has encouraged travellers to make use of its new online traveller declaration form so they don’t have to manually complete the TC-01 card at customs. The phase 1 pilot of the system was introduced at King Shaka International Airport in November last year.

Phase 2 was implemented at Cape Town International Airport on February 28 this year, with OR Tambo International Airport next in line on March 23. Land ports, including Beit Bridge and Skilpadshek, as well as the Cape Town harbour, would also be included at a later stage, Sars said. “The system allows travellers leaving or entering South Africa by air to complete and submit an online traveller declaration and obtain electronic confirmation thereof before they travel.

“The biggest benefit is that if they use this online system to pre-declare goods, including currency, they receive confirmation of their declaration before they fly, and thus do not have to manually complete the TC-01 card at customs when at the airport.” Sars said travellers who were travelling with children or babies would also need to complete a declaration on their behalf. The system will continue to be used on a voluntary basis during the pilot phases until further notice.