Sars steps up security at offices, ports after third coronavirus case found

Cape Town – The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has beefed up precautionary measures at its offices and ports of entry following a third case of Covid-19 in the country. The health ministry yesterday announced that the first patient’s wife has also tested positive for Covid-19. The couple, from KZN, were part of a group of 10 people who had travelled to Italy. On Saturday, a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who is said to have had close contact with the couple, also tested positive. The results of tests done on the other group members are expected within the next two days.

“In the past few weeks, Sars has made available personal protective equipment to customs officials at all ports of entry, including masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, in line with national government guidelines.

“Sars customs officials will also be supported by health officials, who will screen travellers entering South Africa.

“All Sars branches will make hand sanitisers available to taxpayers who visit our branches. Sars will also ensure that all working and service areas that are most frequently touched are kept clean with specialised detergents. Information will also be shared with taxpayers on basic steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Sars said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the couple’s children had tested negative.

However, the children will remain in self-quarantine until their parents have tested negative.

“This means they will continue not to attend school. This is in an effort to curb the risk of spreading the virus to other children and teachers.

“I also spoke to the doctor who is treating him. She confirmed that this patient is responding well and is now asymptomatic.

"At the right time, as determined by the treating doctors, the patient will be retested to check his recovery progress,” Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape the Health Department said no one had tested positive.

“The reported ‘suspected case’ detected in Parow initially matched the case definition based on information provided by the person.

"Upon further investigation, it was found the person did not meet the criteria for Covid-19 and did not require to be tested.

"We ask the public not to use the Covid-19 situation for personal gain,” the department said in a statement.

Cape Times