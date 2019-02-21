File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

As we stumble from one heart-wrenching exposé to the next, it has become clear that South Africa has become a culmination of dramas that we can do well without. We have our own Game of Groans, in the ever continuing avenues of graft, in our state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The latest is the suspicious manner in which DSW (Durban Solid Waste) bungled a refuse service contract. How can an “oversight” of more than 60 000 households have been “erroneously excluded” from the contract?

Anyone who has worked in the contract and procurement profession knows how important it is that any contract is watertight and complete before even sending it out for quote.

Once again, ineptitude and a lack of practice excellence has dumped the estimated “oversight costs” of R42 078 960 on the ratepayers.

Even the orange bag saga – which dragged on way past any reasonable length of time it should have taken to get that contract sorted out (almost one-and-a-half years) and which DSW claimed with much fanfare was “now back on track” – seems to have been short-lived.

Yes, some of us got the three-month supply of orange bags, but, certainly here in Sherwood, we have not had those bags collected in three weeks. Even Eishkom has been severely hit by many municipalities who don’t pay them their dues in that regard.

It affects us all in the end: even those businesses that are trying to make an honest living and those they try to keep employed.

John Knottenbelt

Sherwood