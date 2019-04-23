File photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Cape Town – Diagnostic testing for six rare diseases can now be performed in the country thanks to American biotechnology company Sanofi Genzyme, in collaboration with the Centre for Human Metabolomics (CHM), which is affiliated to North West University. Sanofi Genzyme and CHM have launched a groundbreaking initiative that will allow for enzyme assay analysis for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) to be performed in South Africa for the first time, with a quick two-week turnaround time.

LSDs comprise about 50 genetic disorders, which have a combined prevalence of one in 7000 to one in 8000 live births.

These conditions are caused mainly by mutations in genes encoding enzymes that are involved in the lysosomal degradation of intermediate metabolites. The progressive accumulation of these metabolic products may cause tissue and organ dysfunction and premature death.

Sanofi medical head Dr Alicia McMaster said diagnosing the diseases was often challenging, as the age of onset and rate of progression of the clinical signs and symptoms were variable, and these conditions often masqueraded as other diseases, leading to frequent misdiagnoses that often lasted many years.

Early diagnosis would enable early treatment and optimal patient outcomes, McMaster said.

Sanofi Genzyme head Dr Rashem Mothilal said that prior to the set-up of the local LSD testing facility, most of the specialised diagnostic tests for LSDs were performed at either European- or American-based laboratories, and could take up to eight weeks to complete.

“Having a local laboratory in South Africa will now significantly shorten diagnostic timelines. Furthermore, the expertise that Professor Chris Vorster and his team at CHM have gained through this local capacity-building initiative will build greater confidence in local testing for rare disorders and will help improve the general awareness of lysosomal storage disorders,” Mothilal said.

McMaster added that partnering with the laboratory made sense as it had more than 30 years’ experience in testing for rare diseases.

This local testing initiative began in 2017, with a focus on expanding the necessary infrastructure and expertise at CHM.

Laboratory employees were trained at international laboratories in Europe and the US where they learnt the technique of analysis for LSDs. Utilising and expanding the CHM platform resulted in the validation of necessary diagnostic methods (in collaboration with international laboratories).

Dr Marli Dercksen, head medical scientist at CHM, said patients with rare diseases often had overlapping signs and symptoms that may be missed if only one condition was tested for at a time.

For this reason, CHM will use a multiplex test that simultaneously tests for six commonly occurring LSDs with one sample.

Rare Disease South Africa chief executive Kelly du Plessis said: “Just because these diseases do not occur widely does not mean we do not have to worry about them. If not diagnosed early enough, patients can consume considerable healthcare resources.”

Cape Times