SA's 'most caring nurse' honoured for driving two patients 800km









Salome Siebritz Picture: Supplied Cape Town – South Africa’s most caring nurse has dedicated her win to her “favourite patient”, a kidney transplant patient whom she met eight years ago. Salome Siebritz, based at the Netcare Cuyler Hospital in Uitenhage, was lauded as South Africa’s Most Caring Nurse for 2019 by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) for always going the extra mile. In April, Siebritz voluntarily drove two patients from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town, some 800km, for their kidney transplants as there was no other form of transportation that could ferry the patients within the time that the kidneys were available. She spontaneously offered to drive the two patients using her own car and petrol when she discovered there was no flight to take them. “It really is a big honour. When my name was called I was busy eating. I love eating! So the person next to me nudged me to say that they were calling my name. I was so shocked,” said Siebritz.

She dedicated the accolade to Cally Williams, a kidney transplant patient who she met eight years ago.

“I have a special bond with Cally who is the most humble and very soft-spoken lady. She, along with many other patients, hold a very dear place in my heart as I keep an open door policy even at my home.

“My family knows that they share me with my patients and I welcome them in my house. My work doesn’t stop in the ward,” she said.

Denosa said Siebritz was awarded the annual Marilyn Lahana Caring Award for her “act of selflessness in the course of her work”.

“She drove throughout the night to make sure that they were in Cape Town by 8am and they made it in the nick of time,” Denosa said.

Cape Times