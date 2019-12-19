Cape Town – South Africa’s most caring nurse has dedicated her win to her “favourite patient”, a kidney transplant patient whom she met eight years ago.
Salome Siebritz, based at the Netcare Cuyler Hospital in Uitenhage, was lauded as South Africa’s Most Caring Nurse for 2019 by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) for always going the extra mile.
In April, Siebritz voluntarily drove two patients from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town, some 800km, for their kidney transplants as there was no other form of transportation that could ferry the patients within the time that the kidneys were available.
She spontaneously offered to drive the two patients using her own car and petrol when she discovered there was no flight to take them.
“It really is a big honour. When my name was called I was busy eating. I love eating! So the person next to me nudged me to say that they were calling my name. I was so shocked,” said Siebritz.