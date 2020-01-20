Cape Town – The Leon Thevenin – the repair ship meant to fix damaged undersea cables, but which has been stuck in Cape Town harbour due to strong winds – has yet to receive the go-ahead to leave the harbour.
The frustration users have experienced with a slow internet across Africa was due to the damage caused to the South Atlantic 3 undersea fibre cable near Libreville, Gabon – which links Portugal and Spain to South Africa – and the West Africa cable system near the Congolese coast – which links South Africa with Britain.
Even though winds are expected to subside today, with the harbour master likely to give the Leon Thevenin the all-clear – some internet service providers – have been purchasing alternative bandwith to remedy the situation amid the uncertainty when exactly repairs would be be completed.
Afrihost posted on Twitter last night: "We have purchased additional international capacity to improve international performance. This means that we will not be reliant on repairs to the damaged cables.
"We hope to implement additional capacity this evening or tomorrow morning."