SA’s struggling pathology, laboratory services facing an enormous challenge

Cape Town – The country’s pathology and laboratory services are facing an enormous challenge with the rapidly mounting number of Covid-19 test requests it received daily, experts say. Professor Wolfgang Preiser, from the Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS), Tygerberg, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the chief executive of the NHLS have instituted emergency measures to ensure continued availability of laboratory tests, but requests must still be made very judiciously or they will soon overwhelm our capacity. The same is true for private laboratories. “Pathology services, especially medical virology, are facing an enormous challenge with the rapidly mounting number of test requests received. "Overseas countries, most notably the US, which completely bungled their testing for Covid-19, but also others, are facing challenges to obtain sufficient reagents and test kits, and we will soon be in a similar position,” Preiser said. The University of the Western Cape’s campus health services head, Dr Manoj Bagwandeen, said even before the Covid-19 pandemic state labs were significantly limited with regards to capacity and expertise to deliver on virological testing.

“The private sector seemed to cope adequately. Given the significant increase in demand for such services, coupled with the unavailability of the required additional equipment and expertise, it will be extremely difficult to cope with such increased load.

“The private sector has stepped in with setting up some of their labs to be able to perform tests, but this is at the ‘expense’ of other services they already offer.

"Existing equipment and facilities will have been rapidly configured to handle the demand and existing personnel will have been redirected to perform the tests, etc.

"This situation will only get worse in the very near future and as the disease takes the course it has in other affected regions,” Bagwandeen said.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said test results were available after 48 hours, depending on the number received.

“Tests are done at various local sites and private laboratories but analysis and confirmation is done at the NICD. There is no backlog.”

The national Health Department did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

