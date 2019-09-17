Steven "Stevie C" Claasen Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – South African musician Steven “Stevie C” Claasen, who is making waves in Thailand, has come home after 10 years to do a special fund-raising concert honouring the Bruce Duncan House (BDH) Children’s Home in Hanover Park, where he spent his adolescence. The free concert will pay homage to the children’s home, which has since shut its doors.

All donations received on the night will go to Molo Songololo to support their work in defending children’s rights.

The concert will take place at Lounge 021 at Swingers on Thursday.

“There are so many special things about this concert. I’ve always tried to find a way to say thank you.

“Where I came from was not the best conditions and they went out of their way to ensure I grew up as a healthy young man.

“During my music career, I have always wanted to do this, but I was always busy travelling and kept putting it off,” Claasen said.

“I feel like now is the right time; the stars have aligned to make this possible.

“I cannot wait to see these very special people. This has been a dream in the making for me.

“I am hoping to have an evening of blessings with friends that have not seen each other for a long time, sharing love joy and everything.”

The BDH Children’s Home gave Claasen the confidence to return to Kimberley, his hometown, to continue the music career he started as a child, he said.

He and a few friends then formed a band called Young Ones and were discovered by a local businessman.

They started touring extensively under the name CC Beat. The band toured with Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Chicco Twala.

Claasen became one of the front artists for the popular Rasta Rebels and again went on an international tour with the likes of Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Ziggy Marley, Tina Turner and Sting.

Classen then went solo and recorded the album Don’t Wanna Lose in Los Angeles in 1995.

Claasen is currently based in Thailand where through his company, NikkiBeat Productions, he does live performance and provides mentoring services to young up-and-coming artists.

The concert starts at 7pm and the venue is located at 1 Wetwyn Road, Wetton.

For more information organiser Valencia Scott can be contacted on 063 066 4774 or [email protected]

Cape Times