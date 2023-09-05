Sasolburg school principal shot during armed robbery at guest house

A Sasolburg school principal in Gqeberha is lucky to be alive after he was shot and wounded during an armed robbery at a guest house in Colchester last week. Dirk Coetsee and 10 other school principals from Sasolburg were attending a conference when two suspects gained access to their guest house while they were sleeping.

The 48-year-old, who is the head of HTS Sasolburg, was shot by the suspects when he woke and started screaming. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder. “It is alleged that on September 1 at about 3.45am, two unknown males entered a house in Wellington Street in Colchester. As they were stealing personal belongings, a 48-year-old man woke up and started screaming.

“A shot was fired in his direction and he was shot in his knee. The suspects ran off with seven cellphones and seven wallets. The injured man was taken to hospital, treated and discharged. “At this stage, it is not known how entry was gained as there appears to be no signs of forced entry. “There were about 12 people in the house. All were attending a school conference,” she said.

HTS Sasolburg thanked the public for their support after the incident. “There was an armed robbery where Mr Coetsee and 10 other principals from the Sasolburg area were staying in a self-catering house for their annual SAOU Principals conference in Gqeberha. “The armed robbers got away with a number of cellphones and cash and shot Mr Coetsee in his leg. None of the other principals were harmed in this incident.

“Everyone was traumatised. “We as a school want to thank all the principals from the Vaal River Principals Association for their support and assistance in this ordeal, also the medical staff of St George’s Life Hospital for their excellent medical treatment. “Mr Coetsee will undergo further scans and tests and possible surgery on his leg, but he is stable and in good spirit,” the school said.