Sassa apologises for card replacement glitches

The challenges have been faced by grant recipients when trying to replace their expired gold card.

In a statement, Sassa said that about 5.9 million social grant recipients transact through the gold cards, with the majority set to expire in June.

“Clients are urged to check the expiry date of their cards. All client payments will be processed as normal, and funds are safely stored in the client’s bank accounts.

“To avoid non-access to these funds in the clients bank accounts, recipients have the option to either replace the Sassa gold card at the identified post office branches or alternative venue provided by Postbank, a participating retailer, or make use of the cardless withdrawal option provided by Postbank.”