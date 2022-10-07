Sassa beneficiaries turned away as guards down tools over wages

Cape Town - South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries in Mitchells Plain were left fuming on Thursday after they were turned away because security guards were on strike over unpaid wages. The security guards went on strike on Tuesday.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez called for an urgent resolution, saying it had a direct impact on service delivery. “I am deeply concerned about the impact of this situation on DSD clients – many who are vulnerable and already dealing with trauma – as well as the staff who serve them. I therefore call on Sassa to take urgent steps to resolve this matter,” Fernandez said. Sassa did not respond to questions on Thursday, while the security company couldn’t be reached for comment.

Mandalay resident Nosipho Mqhekezo said she was disappointed to be turned back for the second time. “I was here on Tuesday, but I couldn’t get my card and I didn’t mind because I was sure that I would come and collect it today. “This is now tiring me, because I spent money to come here and now I have to go back empty-handed.

“Also what is worse is that we are not told when offices will be open. “Some say offices will be opened on Monday, but others say until further notice. I don’t know which is which,” said Mqhekezo. Lentegeur resident Charlene Gallow, who accompanied her daughter to submit documents, said they were also turned back for a second time. “The cost of living is too high to come here and go back without any luck. Sassa and Home Affairs Departments are the worst departments ever because their system is always down and has too much backlog,” she said.

