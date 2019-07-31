File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has ‘engaged with’ a supervisor over alleged unprofessional conduct following a complaint by a pensioner. Parow resident Brian Redelinghuys, 60, and his wife had attempted to apply for their pension grants earlier this week in Bellville, when they were told to return after waiting for eight hours.

Redelinghuys alleged verbal abuse by the supervisor on duty.

“We sat there for about eight hours, there were just four people in front of me, then we were told it’s 3.30pm and the door would be closed, and we would have to come back. When we tried to say something about it, we were told we were being disruptive.

‘‘The way the supervisor talks to the elderly is extremely rude, you don’t even talk to a child like that,” Redelinghuys said.

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab said the day Redelinghuys and his wife were there, they had a high influx of clients.

Wahab said the office had to reschedule 25 appointments.

“In respect of the official mentioned, the respective office management for Bellville has engaged Leslene Tait (supervisor) on allegations of her unprofessional conduct.

"Any unprofessional conduct by any Sassa official will be stringently dealt with as providing services to our clients in a dignified manner is one of our key priorities,” Wahab said.

Wahab said the closure of their office in Delft put additional pressure on their Bellville office.

“Sassa can confirm that there is currently a high influx at the Bellville contact point.

“Our service point in Delft has been closed due to occupational health and safety issues, and this has resulted in clients accessing the Bellville contact point for services.

“Based on the staff capacity constraints at Bellville, the high influx for services sometimes results in clients being allocated appointments instead of clients waiting long hours at the contact point,” Wahab said.

To address the high demand for services in Bellville, the office will be planning a community outreach programme, Wahab said.

Frail and sick clients are encouraged to contact the Sassa customer care service on 021 469 0235, to set up an appointment for a home visit.

Cape Times