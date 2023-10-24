Sassa gold cards won’t expire, remain valid beyond December 2023 – Postbank

Social grant beneficiaries can breathe a sigh of relief as their Sassa gold cards will no longer expire in December 2023 and beyond, Postbank confirmed. Postbank promised on Tuesday that the gold cards will continue to work normally.

They said this meant that social grants beneficiaries did not have to change their cards. “Beneficiaries are strongly advised to disregard misleading information that might direct them to change to other card products claiming that the Sassa Gold Cards are being replaced. “Postbank is the only bank mandated to replace Sassa Gold Cards.

“Even after December 2023, the Sassa Gold Cards will continue to work as normal, ensuring continued access to social grants funds. “Sassa gold cards offer numerous transaction benefits, including free withdrawals inside retail shops, free three-month statements and balance inquiries. Beneficiaries are empowered because they get their grant money in full and save on transaction costs. “Sassa beneficiaries are advised to report any retailer or shop that forces them to buy goods prior to paying out their Sassa grants.

“You are entitled to your full Sassa grant payment, and you have every right to use the money as you deem necessary,” Postbank said in a statement. Postbank came under fire in recent months for not paying grant beneficiaries on time. Earlier this month, beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal were told to withdraw their money from ATMs and retailers after several Post Office branches in the province ran out of money.